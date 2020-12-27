coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 3,767 New Cases of Coronavirus, 104 Additional Deaths Sunday

Ivan Pierre Aguirre | Reuters

Health officials in Illinois reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 104 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 937,909 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 15,969 total deaths. Another 1,367 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of test specimens being returned to state labs has declined in recent days due to the Christmas holiday, with 46,226 new tests returned to labs in the last 24 hours. In all, 12,985,612 tests have been performed during the pandemic, officials say.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward slightly on Sunday, going up to 4,083. The number of patients in intensive care units also increased to 905, while there are currently 497 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

