Illinois Reports 2,304 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois have reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 47 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 1,130,917 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,306 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began last year.

IDPH also noted that Regions 8 and 9 are on track to move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, 60,899 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,161,454.

The seven-day positivity rate remained the same on Tuesday, sitting at 3.9%, its lowest mark since October. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time stands at 4.9%.

As of Monday night, there were 2,447 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals. Of those patients, 533 were currently in intensive care units, while 265 were on ventilators.