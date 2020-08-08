Illinois Reports 2,190 New Coronavirus Cases, Passes 3 Million Tests Performed During Pandemic

For the second day in a row the state of Illinois reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, but the state also passed a new testing milestone as more than three million tests have now been performed statewide during the pandemic.

According to officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 2,190 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 192,698 since the pandemic began.

According to data, the increase is the highest single-day bump in cases since May 24, when 2,508 new cases were confirmed by state health officials.

An additional 18 fatalities were reported on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 7,631.

Saturday’s testing milestone came as the state reported 48,016 new tests, the second-highest single-day total recorded during the pandemic. In all, 3,032,634 coronavirus tests have been performed statewide during the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 6.35%.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate has been 4.17%, the highest number recorded in that statistic since June 10.

As of midnight, 1,558 patients are currently hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, with 338 currently in intensive care units.