Illinois Reports 2,060 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Additional Deaths Sunday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported just over 2,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 48 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest IDPH data, 2,060 cases have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1,146,341 since the pandemic began.

The 48 additional deaths bring the state to 19,633 deaths during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have received 81,550 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests is 3.4%, while the positivity rate on individuals tested now stands at 4.1% over the last seven days.

There are currently 2,188 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 507 of those patients in intensive care units. Another 245 patients are currently on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,635,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Chicago, with another 496,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients.

Of those doses, 1,342,857 have been administered statewide during the pandemic. The state set a new one-day record Saturday with 48,359 doses of the vaccine administered.