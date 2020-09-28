Illinois Reports 1,709 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 1,709 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 13 additional deaths statewide related to the virus.

Monday’s updated metrics bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 289,639 and the total number of fatalities to 8,614.

Health officials reported lower testing numbers Sunday with 41,142 specimens tested by labs throughout the state. In all, 5,520,652 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

Since declining below 3.5% last week, the state’s seven-day positivity rate has been trending upward, rising sligtly to 3.7% Monday.

As of midnight, 1,491 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 346 patients currently in intensive care unit beds. A total of 135 patients are currently on ventilators in the state.