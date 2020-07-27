Illinois Reports 1,231 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois reported 1,231 new cases of the virus on Monday, along with 18 additional deaths, a sharp increase from the single death reported Sunday.

The new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 172,655 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With Monday's additional 18 fatalities, Illinois is now at 7,416 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.

On Sunday Illinois reported a single fatality, marking the lowest single-day increase in the death toll from the virus since March 21.

Monday's case number was lower than recent days, but the state also reported roughly 10,000 fewer test results in the last 24 hours compared to the previous day.

Officials reported 30,567 new coronavirus test specimens turned into state labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to more than 2.5 million during the ongoing pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate also continued to rise, going up to 3.8% from the 3.6% reported a day earlier.

While Illinois’ hospitalization and ventilator usage numbers have both been either stagnant or declining in recent weeks, ICU usage by COVID-19 patients has crept up in recent days, although it still remains fairly close to the state’s low watermark in that metric. As of midnight, 350 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units statewide.

Illinois health officials recently said four state counties reached "warning" levels for their coronavirus metrics.

Adams, LaSalle, Peoria and Randolph counties were all named by the state's health department for reaching "two or more COVID-19 risk indicators."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a coronavirus update from Adams County Monday, sounding the alarm for area residents.

"What's happening here in Adams county is alarming and if these trends continue in the negative direction, the state will need to take immediate action to impose additional mitigations to slow the spread and keep more people from getting sick," he said. "I want to urge the residents of Quincy and all of Adams county to follow the mitigations more rigorously. Wear a mask everywhere you go in public, do not enter a bar or restaurant or any enclosed space if it looks crowded, and keep six feet of physical distance."