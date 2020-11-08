coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 10,009 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Additional Deaths Sunday

A medical worker conducts a rapid diagnostic test (RPT) for coronavirus.
Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the third consecutive day, Illinois reported more than 10,000 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 42 additional fatalities.

In all, 10,009 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours in the state, bringing the total to 487,987 during the pandemic.

The state also reported 42 additional deaths related to the virus on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 10,196. Another 342 deaths are classified as “probable” COVID-19 related deaths.

News

University of Illinois Chicago 2 mins ago

UIC Receives Nearly $900K Grant to Study Support for Rape Victims

22 mins ago

Chicago Cubs Fan Unearths Frank Sinatra's Warmup Jacket on Reddit

Testing continues to expand in the state, with 90,757 new tests performed over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In all, 8,404,304 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the state’s seven-day positivity rate has continued to climb in recent days, with 11.9% of total tests coming back positive over the last week, according to IDPH figures.

The state also saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Sunday, as more than 4,300 residents are currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 833 are currently in intensive care units, and 368 are on ventilators.

All three statistics are the highest metrics the state has seen in their respective categories since the first peak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us