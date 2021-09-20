Illinois Hits Milestone in COVID Vaccinations; Here's How Other Midwest States Compare

The state of Illinois has hit a significant milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive, with more than 80% of adult residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of Monday, 80.4% of Illinois adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents more than 7.9 million Illinois residents, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Approximately 63.1% of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID, according to state officials.

Of the more than 6.9 million Illinois residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 1,728 have been hospitalized because of COVID, representing 0.025% of the fully vaccinated population. Of those, 432 fully vaccinated Illinoisans have died due to COVID complications, representing 0.006% of that population.

Here’s how other states compare to Illinois in terms of COVID vaccinations:

Indiana –

Indiana’s data covers residents age 12 and older, with 54.8% of that population considered to be fully vaccinated. Approximately 58.7% of residents in that category have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Iowa –

The state of Iowa is outpacing Illinois in terms of the percentage of adults fully vaccinated against the virus, with 64.8% of residents receiving all doses of the vaccine. Approximately 69.7% of adult Iowans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, per data obtained via the state’s health department and the CDC.

Kentucky –

Approximately 72% of the state’s adult residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to public health officials. COVID vaccinations are also high among residents 65 and older, with 91% of that population fully vaccinated.

Michigan –

In Michigan, approximately 57% of the state’s residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, with 61.6% of residents in that age group receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Missouri –

According to Missouri health officials, 64.4% of the state’s adult residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 57.1% being fully vaccinated against the virus.

Wisconsin –

In Wisconsin, 67.3% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 63.6% of adults completing their vaccination series, according to state health officials.