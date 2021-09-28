Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Flu and COVID Shots, Regional Trends Across the State

Is Illinois seeing a flattening trend in coronavirus metrics?

A look at recent data indicates declines in two numbers being monitored across the state, with one region showing particular improvement.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

State health officials say they are seeing a flattening trend in coronavirus metrics across Illinois, and according to the latest Illinois Department of Public Health data, those improvements are coming in the forms of declining hospitalizations and test positivity rates.

One of the most dramatic trends is the rapid decline in positivity rates on tests in Region 5, a region comprised of 20 counties in the southern tip of Illinois. According to IDPH data, the positivity rate has plummeted from 10.2% as of Sept. 16 to 6.4% as of Sept. 24.

That number had been over 10% for more than a month, with the region struggling to keep up with the influx of COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Can Kids Get Flu, COVID Shots at Same Time? Pediatricians, CDC Say Yes

With flu season nearing, doctors are encouraging individuals to get the flu shot, and are informing parents that it is safe to get both the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.

Currently, children age 12 and older are permitted to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine under terms of the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the treatment. Experts anticipate that the vaccine will soon be approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Early in the pandemic, the CDC had recommended spacing out vaccinations, but has announced that further research indicates that getting both the COVID and flu shots at the same time is safe and effective in preventing both illnesses.

Biden Set to Visit Chicago This Week, ‘Highlight' Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Chicago this week to "highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses," the White House confirmed Thursday.

Biden's visit is slated to take place on Wednesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the visit will spotlight a Chicago business enforcing a vaccine mandate.

What Are the Side Effects, Risks of Pfizer's COVID Booster Shot?

As more people become eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, some are wondering about potential side effects with the next vaccine dose.

Among those who stand to benefit from a booster, there are few risks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded.

Serious side effects from the first two Pfizer doses are exceedingly rare, including heart inflammation that sometimes occurs in younger men. Data from Israel, which has given nearly 3 million people — mostly 60 and older — a third Pfizer dose, has uncovered no red flags.

A small number of people have experienced a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, like anaphylaxis, which would occur during the 15 to 30 minutes patients wait after the injection.

The CDC has noted that side effects with the third shot "were similar to that of the two-dose series."

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked.

Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection.

