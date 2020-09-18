Illinois Confirms 2,120 New Cases of Coronavirus, 20 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials confirmed 2,120 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 20 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases reported Friday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 270,327 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 20 new fatalities brings the statewide death toll to 8,411, according to officials.

On Friday, officials reported 61,918 new test samples turned in to state laboratories, bringing the total number of tests conducted statewide to 4,982,856.

The seven-day positivity rate held steady at 3.6%.

Hospitalization numbers in the state continued to drop slightly, with 1,481 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 329 are in intensive care units, and 149 are on ventilators, per new figures released Friday.