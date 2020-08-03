Illinois' 7-Day Positivity Rate Reaches 4% as State Reports Nearly 1,300 New Cases

Health officials in Illinois reported nearly 1,300 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 10 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,298 new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 183,241.

Monday's 10 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,526, according to IDPH.

The number of coronavirus tests dropped from a day earlier, with 28,475 test samples returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. That number is roughly 10,000 less than Sunday's testing number and well below the nearly 50,000 tests reported Friday. In all, 2,806,797 tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike encourages masks for all Illinois residents when in public.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose Monday, reaching 4% for the first time in recent weeks. The last time the state went above 4 percent in that category was on June 11, according to data compiled by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Sunday, with 1,418 coronavirus patients currently in Illinois hospitals. Of those patients, 347 have been admitted to intensive care units, while 132 are currently on ventilators.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients who aren’t reporting coronavirus symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, still stands at 95 percent.