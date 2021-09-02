IDPH: 26 COVID Outbreaks Reported at Illinois Schools, Including 4 in Cook County

Macoupin County has reported two outbreaks, including one involving at least 16 or more COVID cases at Staunton Community USD #6. That outbreak occurred via transmission of the virus in classrooms, according to officials, and involves cases among staff and students.

Another outbreak involving 16 or more cases was reported in Clinton County, located near St. Louis. There, more than a dozen cases have been reported at Carlyle School, with students making up the current reported cases.

Several outbreaks have also been reported within NBC 5’s viewing area in northeastern Illinois, including four in suburban Cook County.

The most serious as of Thursday is at Glenbrook Elementary, where officials have confirmed between 11 and 16 cases of the virus among students.

Both Maine East High School, located in Park Ridge, and Oak Park/River Forest High School are reporting outbreaks involving five or fewer students.

At Reavis High School in Burbank, an outbreak of fewer than five cases has been reported, and has been linked to sports teams at the school.

At Seneca Grade School in LaSalle County, an outbreak involving fewer than five cases has been reported.

In Will County, a pair of outbreaks have been reported, with one at Nelson Ridge School in New Lenox and the other at Reed-Custer Elementary School in Braidwood, where officials are reporting between five and 10 cases of COVID-19 among students.

Finally in Kane County, two outbreaks have been reported at East Aurora and at Kaneland John Shields Elementary, with fewer than five cases reported in each instance.

Here is a region-by-region breakdown of current COVID outbreaks at Illinois schools.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Ogle County – 3 outbreaks

Highland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Stillman Valley High School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Rock Island – 2 outbreaks

Bicentennial Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

United Township High School (Less than 5 cases)

Henry County – 3 outbreaks

Central Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Colona Grade School (5-10 cases)

Geneseo High School (Less than 5 cases)

Knox County – 1 outbreak

ROWVA High School (Less than 5 cases)

LaSalle County – 1 outbreak

Seneca Grade School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Brown County – 1 outbreak

Brown County High School (5-10 cases)

Sangamon County – 1 outbreak

Williamsville High School (Less than 5 cases)

Macoupin County – 2 outbreaks

Ben-Gil Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Staunton Community USD #6 (16+ cases)

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Madison County – 2 outbreaks

Evangelical School (Less than 5 cases)

Woodland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Clinton County – 1 outbreak

Carlyle School (16+ cases)

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Marion County – 1 outbreak

Centralia Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Will County – 2 outbreaks

Nelson Ridge School (Less than 5 students)

Reed-Custer Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Kane County – 2 outbreaks

East Aurora School District 131 (Less than 5 cases)

Kaneland John Shields Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Cook County – 4 outbreaks

Glenbrook Elementary (11-16 cases)

Maine East High School (Less than 5 cases)

Oak Park/River Forest High School (Less than 5 cases)

Reavis High School (Less than 5 cases)