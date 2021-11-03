How to Schedule a COVID Vaccine Appointment for Kids Under 12 in the Chicago Area

With COVID vaccines for children under 12 set to begin soon in the Chicago area, plenty of places are already offering parents the option to schedule an appointment.

Here's a look at where parents can look for early appointments in the Chicago area:

Walgreens and CVS

Walgreens and CVS will begin administering COVID vaccines to children under 12 years old this weekend, with appointments already being offered as of Wednesday.

Walgreens said it will begin offering coronavirus vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 starting Saturday.

Because the children's doses are smaller and in different containers, the doses must be shipped to both the state and city. Vials of the lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for kids are headed to the Chicago-area any day now, health officials say.

Walgreens said it is expecting shipments to arrive "later this week" but appointments for pediatric vaccinations are already available.

They can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Walgreens said more appointments will be available in the coming weeks as the chain receives additional vaccine.

Meanwhile, CVS said it plans to start offering doses to younger children beginning Sunday.

The chain said its 1,700 locations nationwide, including more than 50 Illinois pharmacies, are already taking appointments as they anticipate vaccine supply to arrive.

CVS noted that parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult to get their shots.

Appointments can be made online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.

DuPage County

The DuPage County Health Department said it expects the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to be available through many locations in the county, but appointments are not yet available.

"DCHD has been working with healthcare providers, schools, and other organizations to ensure a broad network of access for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the department said in a release.

Because the community has reached our goal of fully vaccinating at least 80% of residents over the age of 12 who have previously been eligible, the county plans to "shift our priority to getting the 5-11 year old population vaccinated,” officials said.

As such, the DuPage County Fairgrounds will close on Nov. 22 "because we recognize this would not be the best care setting to meet the unique needs of the 5–11 year-old population,” the department stated.

Pediatric vaccinations will begin in the county on Nov. 15 at a number of locations. For those looking to for earlier appointments, the department recommends the following:

1) Check with your child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider.

2) Check with a local retail pharmacy.

3) Check with your child’s school to see if they are hosting a clinic.

4) Register with DCHD Vaccine Registration & Scheduling. Those who register will receive information via email about scheduling an appointment as soon as appointments are available.

5) Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a provider near you.

Chicago

Lurie Children's Hospital is accepting appointments here and will be hosting a vaccination clinic starting at 10 a.m. Friday.