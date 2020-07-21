Guthrie's Tavern Closing Permanently as Chicago Shuts Down Indoor Bar Service Again

Guthrie's Tavern in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood will be closing its doors for good after the city announced plans to shut down indoor bar service once again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Guthrie's Tavern," a message on the bar's Facebook page read. "With the new restrictions set [Monday] for bars and the ongoing COVID restrictions, we don't see a way we can survive."

Chicago officials announced Monday that the city would reinstate several restrictions, rolling back some of its reopening progress to stem a rise in cases. Among the restrictions, which take effect Friday, are the suspension of indoor bar service and party-size limits for tables and outdoor service.

“No one relishes making this move but it’s the right thing to do as we work to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 similar to what we’re seeing in many states around the country,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “This virus has had a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx individuals, many of whom are essential workers who have continued to go to work, and we can’t afford to see a resurgence that would mean more cases and more deaths.”

Gurthrie's, which has been a staple in the neighborhood for decades, said it will remain open through Thursday.

"We have loved serving you for the past 34 years. We got to meet and know so many amazing wonderful people. Amazing people who turned into regulars, who turned into close friends and it was an absolute pleasure to get to know you all. You will be greatly missed," the message from the bar read. "Please come by this week for our last hurrah and to say goodbye. Our last day is Thursday, July 23rd. We will be practicing the same, safe COVID protocols."

The tavern is the latest in the city's beloved restaurant and bar scene to close its doors during the pandemic.

Several others have been forced to close temporarily and permanently due to either COVID-19 exposure or because of restrictions.