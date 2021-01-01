COVID Updates: More Cases of Virus Variant Reported in Southern California

As the world welcomes the New Year, the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, with authorities announcing that a variant of the virus first discovered in the United Kingdom has appeared in several areas in the United States.

On the last day of 2020, the U.S. surpassed 20 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The country has also seen more than 345,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

More Cases of Virus Variant Reported in Southern California

San Diego County reported three more cases of a new and more infectious coronavirus strain, the county announced Thursday. The news comes one day after the county reported its first case, and second in the U.S., of the variant, NBC San Diego reports.

The new cases of the U.K. strain were found in men, two in their 40s and one in his 50s. Contact tracing shows two men did not travel outside of the county while the third case has yet to be fully interviewed. None of the men had any known interaction with each other.

The four individuals who have tested positive for the B.1.1.7. strain live in La Mesa, Mission Beach, Otay Mesa and the Carmel Mountain/Rancho Bernardo area, the county said.

