COVID-19 by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics From Each of Illinois' Healthcare Regions

Coronavirus metrics continue to be a mixed bag across the state, with some regions moving in the right direction in several key areas, while others continue to monitor limited hospital bed availability and other challenges.

In order for a region to move out of Tier 3 mitigations, the following metrics must be met:

-A positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days.

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three straight days.

-Decreases in hospitalizations seven days in a 10 day span.

Here are the latest metrics from around the state:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity rates remained steady in the region at 14.7%, as did the hospital bed availability (26.8%) and ICU bed availability (21.6%) rates. Hospitalizations did continue their slow decline, dropping from 240 to 238 patients on Monday.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

After a brief increase, the positivity rate in this region dropped to 13.6% on Dec. 4. Hospital bed availability has risen to 21.8%, and although ICU bed availability remains below the 20% threshold, it’s risen in the last two days to 15.2%.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

This region’s positivity rate continued a rapid decline on Dec. 4, dropping to 10.5%. ICU bed availability, which had dropped to 10.4% last week, has increased the last three days, climbing to 13.9%. Overall hospitalizations have continued to drop, while hospital bed availability has increased in the last three days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity rates are on the upswing here, rising to 15.1%, but hospital bed availability (17.5%) and ICU bed availability (20.1%) have both gone up in recent days. Hospitalizations have remained largely steady, staying at 213 patients the last three days.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity rates have largely steadied, dropping slightly to 13.4% on Dec. 4. Hospital bed availability (39%) and ICU bed availability (20.8%) have both climbed steadily in the last week, while hospitalizations have decreased on six of the last 11 days.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity rates climbed slightly on Dec. 4, rising to 12.2%. ICU bed availability (26%) and hospital bed availability (29.2%) remain above the 20% threshold, while the region’s hospitalization rates have slowly decreased in the last 10 days.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

This region has seen hospitalizations drop dramatically in the last 10 days, while hospital bed availability (21.2%) and ICU bed availability (26.5%) have both been on a rapid increase in recent days. The region’s positivity rate, which had been on a slow decline, has seen that rate drop more rapidly in recent days, falling to 15.7% on Dec. 4.

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity rates have remained largely steady here, dropping very slightly to 13% on Dec. 4. ICU bed availability has continued to drop, falling to 20.3%, while hospital bed availability has increased to 16.1%. Hospitalizations overall have decreased each of the last 10 days.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

The positivity rate in this region has dropped to 12.3%, while the ICU bed availability (26.8%) and hospital bed availability (20.7%) are both over the 20% threshold. The region also hit an important milestone Monday, as hospitalizations have decreased on seven of the last 10 days.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

The region’s positivity rate inched upward on Dec. 4 to 12.8%. Hospital bed availability (21.7%) and ICU bed availability (16.8%) rates have both stayed relatively stagnant as well, but the region has seen 10 straight days of hospitalization decreases.

Region 11 (Chicago):

The positivity rate decreased slightly on Dec. 4, dropping to 12.5%. ICU bed availability (20.8%) and hospital bed availability (18.9%) are inching upward very slowly, while the region has seen decreases in hospitalizations each of the last five days.