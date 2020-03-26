Coronavirus Updates: Fed Chair’s Recession Warning, Real ID Deadline Extended

The Senate has unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems overrun by the virus and its fallout. It now goes to the House.

The stimulus comes as U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have now topped 1,000 and about 70,000 people were infected.

Worldwide, nearly 500,000 people have been infected and more than 22,000 have died. Both Italy and the United States appeared set Thursday to pass the number of infections in China, where the outbreak was first reported.

Here's the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Real ID Deadline Pushed Back a Year

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that it is extending the federal deadline for people getting driver's licenses with enhanced security features, called REAL ID, from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the delay is due to the upheaval brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline," Wolf said in a statement. "Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes."

The REAL ID Act was passed after the 9/11 attacks and sought to make all state-issued identification cards more secure with uniform national standards.

Trump on Monday announced the deadline would be pushed back but did not say until when.

Pelosi Says House Will Pass Stimulus Bill With 'Strong Bipartisan Support'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the massive $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief bill approved by the Senate will pass the House on Friday with “strong bipartisan support.”

Pelosi spoke to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday a day after the Senate unanimously approved the measure. She expressed her disappointment with Republicans' refusal to increase food stamp benefits and laid out priorities for the next bill.

Pelosi said a fourth package should include a "better definition of who qualifies for family and medical leave," stronger OSHA protections, more money for state and local governments, and making sure that coronavirus testing and treatment is free.

She also appeared to take a shot a Trump's call to reopen the economy by mid-April, telling reporters: “If we do not heed the advice of the scientific community about isolation and avoiding as much communal contact as possible, then the light at the end of the tunnel might be a train coming at us, a proverbial train.”

Fed Chairman Powell: ‘We May Well Be in a Recession’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged Thursday that the U.S. economy may be in a recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said the economy has the potential to bounce back depending on how quickly the virus is contained.

“We may well be in a recession,” said Powell in an exclusive interview with the "TODAY" show. “But I would point to the difference between this and a normal recession. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy. Quite the contrary. We are starting from a very strong position.”

The Federal Reserve has taken a series of emergency actions to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, including lowering interest rates, and buying more securities.

Powell told co-host Savannah Gutherie the Fed will “aggressively and forthrightly” replace normal lending channels for businesses that have temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Asked about criticism that the Fed will have few resources left to temper a crisis because of how low interest rates already are and the scope of its bond-buying program, Powell was adamant he and his colleagues aren’t lacking the tools they need.

“When it comes to lending, we are not going to run out of ammunition,” he said. “That just doesn’t happen.”

Jobless Claims Soar to 3.28 Million

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

The pace of layoffs is sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms, and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have close factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they're cutting jobs to save money.

US Death Toll Passes 1,000

The number of deaths as a result of COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000 in the United States, NBC News reported. New York has more deaths than any other state with 334. Washington state has 134 and California has 67.

The U.S. has a total of 68,133 cases of coronavirus with New York reporting nearly 33,000 of those cases.

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Virus Relief Package

The Senate late Wednesday in a bipartisan vote passed an unparalleled $2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history, and, after days of delay and a last-minute scramble, the chamber at long last unveiled its final version.

The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the last issues closed concerned $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.

