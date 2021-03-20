Coronavirus in Indiana: 925 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 49K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 925 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 49,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 677,135 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,515 fatalities. Another 411 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 32,419 tests have been administered, with 5,689 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 3.2% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.5% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 577 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. About 3.6% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.5% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 49,103 combined first and second doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,353,675, with a total of 935,381 people fully vaccinated.

Indiana increased coronavirus vaccine eligibility Saturday to residents age 40 and older starting Monday, health officials announced. For more information on booking the vaccine, click here or call 211.