Coronavirus in Indiana: 922 New COVID Cases, 32 Additional Deaths, 51K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 922 new cases of coronavirus and 32 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 51,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 922 new cases reported Thursday bring the state to 670,074 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,382 fatalities. Another 420 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 45,463 tests have been administered, with 5,932 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.1% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.6% positivity rate on individuals tested, both the same as the day before as the state sees downward trends in that metric.

Currently there are 598 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, which is the lowest the state has seen since late June. About 4.5% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.5% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Also Thursday, the state reported 25,386 people received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the last day. Another 26,392 received their second shots to become fully vaccinated, state data showed, for a one-day total of 51,778 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

In total, 1,203,613 people have received their first doses in the state and 771,091 people are fully vaccinated, state officials say. All Indiana residents age 50 and above are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.