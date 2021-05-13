Coronavirus Indiana

Coronavirus in Indiana: 900 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 39K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 900 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, along with more than 39,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 732,692 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,033 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 27,636 new tests have been administered, 5,438 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 10 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate remained over the past day at 5.3% on all tests and dipped to 12.7% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 880 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a dip from the day before.

Currently, 9.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 3.1% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 39,685 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 30,464 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,696,852 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,226,615 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.

