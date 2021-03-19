Coronavirus in Indiana: 878 New COVID Cases, 15 Additional Deaths, 58K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 878 new cases of coronavirus and 15 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 58,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 676,247 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The new deaths lift the state's death toll to 12,510 fatalities. Another 412 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 35,571 tests have been administered, with 6,274 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 3.2% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.5% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 595 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. About 3.6% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.3% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 58,050 combined first and second doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,304,727, with a total of 915,719 people fully vaccinated.