Coronavirus in Indiana: 360 New COVID Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana have reported 360 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths Sunday, with more than 10,000 state residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new COVID cases bring the state to 743,696 since the pandemic began last year. The five additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours bring the state to 13,203 COVID fatalities during the pandemic, with an additional 417 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID fatalities.

In all, 13,757 tests have been administered in the last 24 hours, with 2,937 Indiana residents receiving test results in that time.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.8% positivity rate on all tests, with a 10% positivity rate for individuals.

In the last 24 hours, 10,585 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Indiana residents, with 5,839 individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to officials. In all, 2.5 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, with 5,160,921 doses of the vaccine administered since it was given EUA by the FDA in December.

In terms of hospitalizations, numbers have continued to decline, with 695 Indiana residents currently hospitalized because of COVID. That is the lowest figure recorded since early April, according to officials. Approximately 6.8% of intensive care unit beds are in use by COVID patients, with 2.9% of ventilators in the state currently in use by COVID patients.

While the state’s overall positivity rate has remained mostly steady in recent weeks, several counties are seeing increases in positivity rates, including Jasper County, which reported a positivity rate of 9.49% on all tests over the last seven days. In nearby Newton County, the positivity rate is at 8.28%, while in Porter County, the positivity rate is at 6.63%.

In LaPorte County, the positivity rate is dropping, but is currently at 7.47%, according to official state data.