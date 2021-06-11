indiana coronavirus

Coronavirus in Indiana: 314 New COVID Cases, 4 Additional Deaths, 16K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 314 new cases of coronavirus and four additional deaths, as well as more than 16,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 748,654 since the pandemic began, with 13,295 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 419 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,826 tests have been conducted, 3,248 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.6 million.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests dropped to 3%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate also dropped to 6.9%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 16,630 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 11,207 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.3 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.6 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 553 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday night, officials said. Approximately 5.5% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 1.7% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

