Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,260 New Cases, 15 Additional Deaths, 58K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 1,260 new cases of coronavirus and 15 additional deaths, along with nearly 58,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,260 new cases recorded bring the state to 693,452 cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Wednesday lifted the death toll to 12,694, with another 405 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 32,177 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to 9,078,051 during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stood at 4.5% on all tests and rose to 11.7% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations continued to increase, with 789 Indiana residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday night. That number is the highest it has been since February, according to ISDH data.

Currently, 6.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.2% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients. Both marked increases from the previous day.

A total of 57,935 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 32,820 first doses, 20,999 second doses and 4,116 single doses given.

That means more than 25,000 people in Indiana became fully vaccinated in the past day, lifting the number of fully vaccinated people to 1,291,190. A total of 3,118,886 doses have been administered across the state.

The latest numbers came as Indiana continues to move forward with loosening COVID restrictions. The state’s mask mandate was lifted beginning Tuesday, while the state transferred several key elements of the COVID response to local health departments, including formulating occupancy limits for businesses during the pandemic.