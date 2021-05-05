Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,160 New Cases, 10 Additional Deaths, 49K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 1,160 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths, along with more than 49,000 new vaccinations in the past day as the state surpassed the milestone of more than 2 million residents now fully vaccinated.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 725,353 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,960 with another 413 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 30,187 new tests have been administered, 5,059 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.9 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose slightly again from the day before to 4.8% on all tests and to 13.3% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 1,019 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, again an increase from the day before and the state's highest level of hospitalizations since mid-February.

Currently, 9.1% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 3.2% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 49,676 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 36,724 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,395,106 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,006,049 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.