Coronavirus in Illinois: 401 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 42K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 22 additional deaths and more than 42,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,387,029 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Friday bring the state to 23,035 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 39,661 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to 1%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.3%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 42,083 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 48,012 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say more than 52% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 69% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as of midnight, with 707 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 185 are in intensive care units, and 94 are on ventilators.