Coronavirus in Illinois: 366 New COVID Cases, 18 Deaths, 62K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 18 additional deaths and more than 62,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,386,628 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Thursday bring the state to 23,014 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 42,403 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to 1%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.3%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 62,268 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 49,572 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say more than 51% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 68% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as of midnight, with 764 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 209 are in intensive care units, and 103 are on ventilators.