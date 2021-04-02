Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,235 New COVID Cases, 24 Deaths, 124K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Friday reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths, along with more than 124,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 3,235 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,251,346 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 24 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,349 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 90,575 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 20,499,802 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 3.5% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 4.1%.

As of Thursday evening, 1,445 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 314 were in ICU beds and 129 were on ventilators.

A total of 124,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 108,811.

In all, Illinois has received 7,748,925 doses of the vaccine and, of those, a total of 6,043,292 have been administered across the state.