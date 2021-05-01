Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,813 New COVID Cases, 32 Deaths, Nearly 89K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 2,800 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 32 additional deaths.

According to officials, 88,753 individuals received doses of the COVID vaccine over the last 24 hours.

Saturday’s data revealed that 2,813 new confirmed and probable COVID cases have been reported by authorities in the last day. In all, 1,337,868 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state of Illinois since the pandemic began last year.

The 32 additional fatalities Saturday bring the state to 21,992 during the pandemic, with 2,338 more deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 83,070 test results have been turned in to state laboratories, with 22,749,403 tests conducted during the pandemic.

There are currently 2,000 individuals hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID, with 475 of those patients in intensive care unit beds. Of those, 238 are on ventilators, according to IDPH data.

In the last 24 hours, 88,753 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered, bringing the state’s rolling daily average to 87,494 over the last week. In all, more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the state, with more than four million residents now fully vaccinated against the virus.

That number amounts to 32.07% of the state’s population, officials said.