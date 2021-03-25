Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,190 New COVID Cases, 35 Deaths, 118K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Thursday reported 2,190 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths, along with more than 118,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 2,190 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,229,898 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 35 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,171 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 90,101 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 19,895,617 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.7% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 3.2%.

As of Wednesday evening, 1,251 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 267 were in ICU beds and 119 were on ventilators.

A total of 118,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 101,175.

In all, Illinois has received 6,506,865 doses of the vaccine and, of those, a total of 6,506,865 have been administered across the state.

“Even as we’re getting more and more vaccine doses, we cannot let our guard down, especially with these virulent new strains circulating,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement on Tuesday. “We’ve come so far and are so close to a more normal time, but we’re already seeing some concerning plateaus and even increases in hospitalizations and cases. We’re not out of the woods yet so continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, and keep six feet of distance.”