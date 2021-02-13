Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,092 New Cases, 5 Deaths, Nearly 80K Vaccinations Reported Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,598 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday with five additional deaths attributed to the virus and nearly 80,000 doses of vaccine administered" the previous day.

According to the latest IDPH data, the new and probable coronavirus cases bring the statewide total to 1,160,523 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths bring the state to 19,926 during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 84,990 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests dropped to 2.9% and the positivity rate for individuals dropped to 3.6%.

There were 1,892 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois as of Saturday night, with 425 of those patients in intensive care units and 202 patients on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 2,125,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,570,575.

On Friday, 79,704 doses were administered, according to IDPH. The state has administered 1,724,187 total doses of the vaccine, including 238,075 at long-term care facilities.

Illinois Vaccinations