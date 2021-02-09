Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,082 New Cases, 20 Deaths, 58K Vaccinations Reported Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported just over 2,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 20 additional deaths attributed to the virus and more than 58,000 doses of the vaccine administered the day before.

According to the latest IDPH data, 2,082 cases have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1,150,170 since the pandemic began.

The 20 additional deaths bring the state to 19,686 deaths during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have received 55,705 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests stayed at 3.3%, the same from the day before, while the positivity rate on individuals tested dropped slightly to 4% from 4.1% the day before.

There are currently 2,117 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 497 of those patients in intensive care units and 240 patients currently on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,638,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 496,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,134,225.

Of those doses, 1,417,156 have been administered statewide, including 216,522 at long-term care facilities. Tuesday saw 58,189 doses administered, IDPH said, noting that that figure was nearly twice what it was one week earlier.