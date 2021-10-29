Coronavirus in Illinois: 14,616 New COVID Cases, 183 Deaths, 348K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 14,616 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 183 additional deaths and over 348,196 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,695,524 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,771 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 796,018 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 35 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests remained at 2.2% last week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests dropped to 1.8% from 2% one week prior.

Over the past seven days, a total of 348,196 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 49,742 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 15.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 54% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 69% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,256 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 281 are in ICU beds, and 133 are on ventilators.