Coronavirus by the Numbers: More Than 200 COVID Outbreaks Reported in Illinois Schools

More than 200 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at schools across Illinois, with several involving more than a dozen cases at educational institutions, according to statewide data.

The latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health show 206 outbreaks are active at Illinois schools as of Friday, including 26 in Cook County alone.

At Glenbrook Elementary School, an outbreak involving anywhere between 11 and 14 students has been reported, while another outbreak at Field School involves more than 16 cases.

At least 16 outbreaks have also been reported in Will County, including two involving more than five cases at Reed-Custer Elementary School, Eichelberger Elementary School and Joliet West High School.

Some of the worst outbreaks have been occurring in western and southern Illinois, including in several school districts in Macoupin County. Over 16 cases of the virus remain active at several schools across the area, according to officials.

At East Side High School in St. Clair County, more than 16 cases have been reported and between five and 10 cases reported at other area schools.

Though some schools offer case trackers of their own, IDPH releases data each week showing COVID outbreaks from the previous 30 days at schools across the state.

According to the health department, outbreak information is reported once an investigation is considered complete. An outbreak is defined as "those that have been identified by the local health department to have two or more COVID-19 cases who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households."

Here is a full list of school outbreaks reported by state officials.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

DeKalb County – 5 outbreaks

Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Little John Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Sycamore Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Sycamore Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Sycamore Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Ogle County – 7 outbreaks

Highland Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Highland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Highland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Oregon Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Reagan Middle School (5-10 cases)

Stillman Valley High School (Less than 5 cases)

Stillman Valley High School (Less than 5 cases)

Winnebago County – 1 outbreak

Hononegah High School (5-10 cases)

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois)

Henry County – 3 outbreaks

Central Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Colona Grade School (5-10 cases)

Geneseo High School (Less than 5 cases)

Knox County – 4 outbreaks

Galesburg High School (5-10 cases)

Knoxville High School (Less than 5 cases)

ROWVA High School (Less than 5 cases)

Steele Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

LaSalle County – 5 outbreaks

LaSalle Peru High School (Less than 5 cases)

Leland CUSD 1 (16+ cases)

Lincoln Junior High School (5-10 cases)

Northville Elementary (5-10 cases)

Seneca Grade School (Less than 5 cases)

Livingston County – 3 outbreaks

Chatsworth School (5-10 cases)

Prairie Central East (5-10 cases)

Saunemin Grade School (5-10 cases)

McLean County – 3 outbreaks

Bloomington Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Ridgeview Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Trinity Lutheran School (Less than 5 cases)

Mercer County – 3 outbreaks

Mercer County High School (5-10 cases)

Mercer County High School (5-10 cases)

Mercer County High School (5-10 cases)

Peoria County – 1 outbreak

St. Jude Catholic School (Less than 5 cases)

Rock Island – 4 outbreaks

Andalusia Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Bicentennial Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Rock Island High School (Less than 5 cases)

United Township High School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Brown County – 1 outbreak

Brown County High School (5-10 cases)

Greene County – 1 outbreak

North Greene Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Logan County – 1 outbreak

Northwest Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Macoupin County – 7 outbreaks

Ben-Gil Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Bunker Hill Schools (16+ cases)

Carlinville High School CUSD #1 (Less than 5 cases)

Gillespie CUSD #7 (Less than 5 cases)

Mount Olive School (Less than 5 cases)

North Macoupin Schools (11-16 cases)

Staunton Community USD #6 (16+ cases)

Mason County – 1 outbreak

Midwest Central CUSD #191 (11-16 cases)

Sangamon County – 6 outbreaks

Ball Charter School (5-10 cases)

Chatham High School (Less than 5 cases)

Iles School (Less than 5 cases)

Pleasant Plains Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Pleasant Plains Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Williamsville High School (Less than 5 cases)

Scott County – 1 outbreak

Winchester Grade School (5-10 cases)

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Clinton County – 1 outbreak

Carlyle School (16+ cases)

Madison County – 9 outbreaks

Alton Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Central Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Evangelical School (Less than 5 cases)

Liberty Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Maryville Christian School (Less than 5 cases)

Montessori Children's House (Less than 5 cases)

St. Mary's Catholic School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Mary’s School (Less than 5 cases)

Woodland Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Clair County – 8 outbreaks

Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary (5-10 cases)

East Side High School (16+ cases)

James Avant School (Less than 5 cases)

Mason Clark Middle School (5-10 cases)

Paul Lawrence Dunbar Christian (Less than 5 cases)

SIUE Charter High School (Less than 5 cases)

Vivian Adams Early Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Wyvetter Younge Alternative Center (Less than 5 cases)

Washington County – 1 outbreak

Okawville Grade School (16+ cases)

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Marion County – 3 outbreaks

Centralia Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Iuka Grade School (Less than 5 cases)

Odin High School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Will County – 16 outbreaks

Beecher Junior High School (Less than 5 cases)

Caretta Scott King Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Cherry Hill School (Less than 5 cases)

Eagle Pointe Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Eichelberger Elementary School (5-10 cases)

JK Lukancic Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Joliet West High School (5-10 cases)

Mokena Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Mokena Intermediate School (Less than 5 cases)

Nelson Ridge School (Less than 5 cases)

Nelson Ridge School (Less than 5 cases)

Providence Catholic High School (Less than 5 cases)

Reed-Custer Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Troy Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Troy Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Troy Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

DuPage County – 16 outbreaks

Calvary Christian School (Less than 5 cases)

Churchill Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Downers Grove North High School (Less than 5 cases)

Downers Grove South High School (Less than 5 cases)

Downers Grove South High School (Less than 5 cases)

Downers Grove South High School (Less than 5 cases)

Glenn Westlake Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Jackson Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Jackson Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Marklund Day School (5-10 cases)

North Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Owen Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Reskin Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Seventh Day Adventist School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Francis High School (Less than 5 cases)

St. Mary of Gostyn School (Less than 5 cases)

Kane County – 13 outbreaks

Creekside Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

East Aurora School District 131 (Less than 5 cases)

Fox Meadow Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Garfield Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Gary D. Wright Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Grace McWayne Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Hampshire High School (11-16 cases)

Holy Angels Catholic School (5-10 cases)

Illinois Math and Science Academy (Less than 5 cases)

Kaneland High School (Less than 5 cases)

Kaneland John Shields Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Sleepy Hollow Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Willard Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake Counties):

McHenry County – 12 outbreaks

Chauncey H. Duker School (5-10 cases)

Conley Elementary School (5-10 cases)

Edgebrook Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Greenwood Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Hannah Beardsley Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Hannah Beardsley Middle School (5-10 cases)

Harry Jacobs High School (Less than 5 cases)

Johnsburg High School (Less than 5 cases)

Marengo Community High School (Less than 5 cases)

Martin Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Spring Grove Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

St John the Baptist School (Less than 5 cases)

Regions 10 and 11 (Cook County):

Ascension School (Less than 5 cases)

Burham School (Less than 5 cases)

Field School (16+ cases)

Glenbrook Elementary School (11-16 cases)

Greenbriar School (Less than 5 cases)

High Road School (Less than 5 cases)

Hoffman School (Less than 5 cases)

Indian Grove Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Indian Hill Early Learning Center (Less than 5 cases)

JW Riley Intermediate School (Less than 5 cases)

Lincoln Elementary School (Less than 5 cases)

Lincoln Middle School (Less than 5 cases)

Longfellow School (Less than 5 cases)

Maine East High School (Less than 5 cases)

Oak Park River Forest High School (Less than 5 cases)

Palos East Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Palos East Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

Park Forest-Chicago Heights SD163 (Less than 5 cases)

Reavis High School (Less than 5 cases)

South Middle School (5-10 cases)

Spring Avenue Elementary (Less than 5 cases)

St. Mary Catholic School (5-10 cases)

Thornridge High School (Less than 5 cases)

Thornwood High School (Less than 5 cases)

Timber Ridge School (Less than 5 cases)