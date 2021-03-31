CORE Hiring More Than 100 Individuals to Staff COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Chicago

A charitable organization co-founded by actor Sean Penn is once again looking for applicants to fill more than 100 positions at COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city of Chicago.

According to an email release from Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), the organization is looking for more than 100 full-time staffers to help support operations at COVID vaccination sites in the city, including the mass vaccination site at Chicago State University.

Workers will also be hired to staff mobile vaccination sites that will “serve vulnerable and high-risk communities,” according to the press release.

CORE is operating the mobile sites in partnership with city officials.

The organization is hiring employees to assist with patient registration, check-in, managing traffic and lines and other tasks at the sites, which will offer free COVID-19 vaccination shots to residents.

New employees could start as soon as next week, according to officials. Applications can be found on the organization’s website.

According to the group, CORE Has been operating free COVID-19 testing sites in Chicago since May of last year, providing more than 400,000 free tests in the process.