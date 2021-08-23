Cook County Mask Mandate: Where Coverings Must be Worn, and When They Can be Removed

With Cook County seeing rapid increases in COVID cases, health officials have reinstituted a mask mandate for all residents age 2 and older, regardless of a person’s COVID vaccination status.

That mask mandate applies to all indoor public spaces, with specific exceptions, and went into effect on Monday.

Here are spaces where the new mask mandate will be in effect:

-In all indoor public settings, including in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, movie theaters, museums, hotels, performance venues, commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, private clubs and in common areas of condo and multi-residential buildings.

-On public transportation

-In schools

-In correctional and congregate-living settings

There are numerous exceptions to the mask rule, including:

-Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments

-Masks can also be removed during specific activities that require their removal, including while getting beard shaves or facials at salons.

-Masks can also be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public. Employees in those settings must also be static, and must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from all other individuals.

-The order also exempts religious institutions, though officials are encouraging those institutions to abide by CDC rules and recommendations.

Other notes from the press release:

-Businesses open to the public must post signage, in a form and size approved by the county health department, advising patrons and staff that masks are required. The signs must be posted at all entrances to the facility.