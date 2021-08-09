Chicago Crosses 2 Milestones in COVID Vaccination Effort

The city of Chicago announced Monday that it has crossed two major milestones in its effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

As of Aug. 5, more than 70% of adults over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the three available vaccines, the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement.

In addition, CDPH said that more than 50% of adolescents ages 12 to 17had received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine federal health officials have approved for emergency use for anyone under age 18.

"Reaching an adult vaccination rate of 70 percent is an important milestone in our COVID-19 journey that brings us closer together as one home team and signifies the incredible progress we've made in fighting back against this pandemic," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement, adding, "While our work continues to get as many of our residents vaccinated so we can protect them from this virus and its variants, we must take this moment to celebrate this achievement."

"We have a lot to be proud of. Thank you to our team – all of our staff, providers, and community partners who have done the work, helped us reach residents across the city and connect them with their COVID-19 vaccine,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “The fight is not over, and we encourage those who have been vaccinated to talk to their family and friends that still haven’t – the vaccine is our best chance to be protected against COVID-19 and its variants.”

The latest figures were announced as health officials in Chicago and around the U.S. continue to push for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the more transmissible delta variant is causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations.