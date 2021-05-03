Changes to United Center COVID Vaccinations Start Monday

Major changes to the United Center's COVID-19 vaccination site start Monday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced the changes Tuesday, saying walk-in first-dose Pfizer vaccinations would be coming to an end last week.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

From May 4 through May 10, the vaccination site will strictly offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for walk-in appointments, Arwady said. After this week, the center will no longer offer first doses of the two-shot vaccines.

"The team will stay to complete all of the second doses of Pfizer on time, no issues there," Arwady said.

Starting May 8, the United Center will host drive thru vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will likely continue through June, according to Arwady.

The mass vaccination site at the United Center opened on March 9 under a federal pilot program and run by a coalition of federal, state and local officials.

The United Center site operates seven days a week and was originally slated to be open for eight weeks with the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity, officials said. Those doses have been provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.