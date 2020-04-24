656 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana as Deaths Continue to Rise

Indiana officials reported more than 650 new cases of coronavirus Friday, a number that lifts the statewide total to 13,680.

According to data released Friday, the state reported 656 new cases within the last 24 hours.

Indiana officials also reported 35 additional deaths as a result of the virus. The state’s death toll now sits at 741.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,537 cases and 238 deaths reported as of Friday. Lake County has reported 1,445 cases of the virus and 63 deaths.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.