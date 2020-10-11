Secret NYC Woods Party Busted, 5 Religious Institutions Fined in COVID Crackdown

What to Know NYC has issued at least $150,000 in fines to people and institutions for violating the new COVID restrictions that went into effect last week; they'll remain in effect for at least 14 days minimum

Varying levels of restrictions were reimposed in certain cluster communities where positivity rates have soared as of late; the harshest restrictions apply to just 2.8% of the state's population

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that same 2.8% of the population is accounting for about a fifth of the state's daily COVID cases; total hospitalizations have also doubled since early last month

Fines for violators of New York's new restrictions on mass gatherings have amounted to at least $150,000 in three days, city officials said. Meanwhile, the same clusters that prompted those new rules have contributed to a doubling of hospitalizations statewide in just a month.

New York City sheriffs deputies cited five religious institutions in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn for violating the city health code by holding a gathering of more than 10 people. Each violation carries a $15,000 fine.

Law enforcement personnel have delivered 62 summonses since the start of increased restrictions in New York's color-coded cluster zones last week, city officials said.

Of the coronavirus test results returned Saturday from the state's red zones, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 170, or 5.74 percent, came back positive. The previous week's average for the red zones reached 6.13 percent, down slightly from 6.91 percent from the week before that, according to the state's reporting.

Enforcement continued outside of the cluster zones as well. Deputies made four arrests and issued 13 criminal court appearance tickets at a rave in Queens early Sunday that was outside of the borough's cluster zone.

According to Sheriff Fucito, social media posts tipped deputies to the after-hours party at Cunningham Park. At least 100 people were found at the party, in addition to a DJ, private security and hookah attendants, he said.

10/11/20 @ 0150HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down an illegal rave inside Cunningham Park, Queens : 110+ people, DJ, tables, chairs, bar, food service, hookah attendants, lighting, torches & security personnel. 4 organizers charged with multiple criminal, park & health offenses. pic.twitter.com/erywcmO0mY — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 11, 2020

Penalties of up to $15,000 a day apply for violations on mass gathering rules; in red cluster areas, those are banned entirely. Twenty-five percent capacity or a max of 10 people caps apply to houses of worship, while schools switch all-remote and nonessential businesses have been shut down. Fines of up to $1,000 a day accompany social distancing and mask-wearing infractions -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned people who don't adhere to the rules will face consequences.

The new restrictions are in place for at least two weeks; they won't be lifted until the infection rate trend reverts to the numbers New York has seen this summer.

The New York restrictions, which apply to clusters in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as in Orange, Rockland and Broome counties, cover only about 6 percent of the entire state's population, the governor said. The harshest restrictions, which apply to red cluster zone areas, cover just 2.8 percent of the state's population. That same 2.8 percent is accounting for 20 percent of the state's daily cases, Cuomo said -- and the infection rate in those red zones alone is higher than 6 percent.

"We need the ability to focus on these small clusters now. Because if you don't catch a cluster, then it becomes a contagion," Cuomo said in an interivew on "TODAY" Monday. "We have to get smarter as a country. We have to get smarter as states. We're dealing with a virus. We have to use the science and get more sophisticated. And that's where we are in New York."

"We're closing down areas that are about one or two square miles, right? These are tiny areas. But we have that kind of data," he added. "And if you can target that way and close down small areas, then it's not inevitable that the spread gets so large that you would have to close down an entire city or a state."

The governor has launched an aggressive, targeted testing strategy focused on those red zone areas, along with 20 hotspot ZIP codes that have seen positivity rates soar in recent weeks. While the overall infection rate remains low, total COVID hospitalizations are hitting recent highs both statewide and in the city.

Cuomo reported 820 total hospitalizations in New York Sunday, down by six from the previous day but double the number the state was seeing just a month ago.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here