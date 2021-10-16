Chicago Weather: Sunny, Cool Conditions Expected, With Slight Warm-Up Ahead

It’s been 150 days since the city of Chicago has registered a high temperature of less than 60 degrees, but that streak will likely come to an end Saturday, as cooler-than-average highs are expected to start the weekend.

According to current forecast models, conditions are expected to be mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to reach only into the upper-50s, snapping the previously mentioned streak with a strong dose of fall weather.

The winds will begin to die down Saturday evening and into Sunday, with mostly clear skies expected overnight, along with lows in the upper-30s in the far western and southern suburbs and in the 40s elsewhere.

Sunday will see more sunshine and few clouds, with slightly warmer temperatures expected. Highs will likely reach the mid-60s, providing for a pleasant conclusion to the weekend.

On Monday, high temperatures will continue their upward climb as winds shift from out of the southwest, bringing the highs into the low-70s throughout the area. That will remain in place on Tuesday, according to extended forecast models.

The next chance for rain isn’t expected until Wednesday, and that will likely stick around the area until Thursday morning, with occasional thunderstorms expected as well.

After that weather system moves through, temperatures are expected to cool back down into the upper-50s, and that cooler weather will likely carry into the Halloween weekend.