The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chicago area under a "slight" risk of severe weather on Saturday, and eight area counties are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

The storms, which could pack damaging winds and even widely-isolated tornadoes, are expected to begin firing on Saturday afternoon and could last through the evening hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

You can keep track of the coming weather with Live Doppler 5 on the NBC Chicago app.