Chicago Police Seek Help in Search for Toddlers Last Seen in Woodlawn

The girls were last seen in the care of their biological father, according to authorities

Chicago police are searching for two children they say were abducted by their biological father from the city’s South Side last month.

According to an alert issued by authorities Thursday, police are searching for Yakira, 2, and Yahaira Ali, 4, after they were last seen in the care of their biological father on June 26 in the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

Yakira is described by authorities as a 2-year-old Black girl with medium complexion, standing 3-feet tall and weighing 26 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities.

Yahira is described as a 4-year-old Black girl with medium complexion, standing 4-feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on the abduction is urged to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380, or to call 911.

