Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Sunday Expected, With Chance of Strong Storms in Evening

Sunday will start out hot and humid for the Chicago area, and as the day wears on, residents can expect some strong-to-severe thunderstorms in the evening hours.

Before we get there, residents can expect a hot and humid day. Temperatures are expected to top out around 90 degrees in most of the area, with heat indices pushing higher than that thanks to humid conditions that will continue to stick around.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon hours, but a more organized chance of showers and storms will emerge as the evening progresses.

According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, areas to the far west of Chicago will be under a “slight” chance of severe weather on Sunday evening, while the city itself, along with areas immediately to the west and south, will be under a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

Those storms are expected to begin arriving between 8 and 9 p.m., with forecast models indicating that lines of storms could develop during that time.

Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threats with the storms, with the possibility of large hail or tornadoes remaining very low, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Monday will see more chances of off-and-on rain, with more thunderstorms possible in the evening hours as the humidity will remain high. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid-80s through most of the region.