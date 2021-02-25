Chicago Businesses Cited After Violating COVID Restrictions Over Weekend

A local event space has been cited for violating coronavirus restrictions after more than 50 people gathered for an event this weekend, one of several businesses to receive citations for COVID restriction-related infractions.

The Affair Room, 1929 W. 87th St., held a gathering with 57 people in attendance not wearing masks or social distancing. It was also issued a Cease and Desist Order for operating without a business license.

From Feb. 18 to 21, BACP investigators conducted 107 investigations and cited four establishments for violating COVID-19 regulations. Three locations, including The Affair Room, were cited for holding gatherings that did not comply with COVID-19 regulations at unlicensed locations, and one business was cited for employees failing to wear face coverings.

Luxurious Events LLC, 2452 W. Division St., held a gathering with 25 patrons after the required midnight closure time, without social distancing or face coverings. Establishment was also issued a Cease and Desist Order for operating without a business license.

Employees at Shark's Fish and Chicken on 71st St. failed to require employees to wear face coverings.

Finally, an unnamed location at 5643 W North Ave was also cited for holding a gathering with 24 patrons without social distancing or face coverings. It was also issued a Cease and Desist Order for operating without a business license.

Since March 2020, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has conducted 8,635 investigations and cited 441 businesses for violating COVID-19 regulations.