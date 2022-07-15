This Couple Moved From California to Mexico and Is Saving $1,500 Per Month

More than 360,000 residents left California in 2021, in what some are calling "The California Exodus." Many moved to states such as Texas, Arizona and Washington.

Some Californians are even migrating out of the country and heading to Mexico for a more affordable lifestyle.

Travis Grossi, a YouTube content creator who runs the Cafe con Leche Travels channel, and David Simmons Jr., who is a singer-songwriter, moved from California to Mexico in 2021 and now save about $1,500 per month.

Watch this video to learn how.

