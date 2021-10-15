Retiring With $500,000: How Much Money You'll Have in Your Monthly Budget

Nobody wants to run out of money in retirement.

Experts recommend taking up to 4% of your total nest egg annually in retirement as a way to make your funds last.

That percentage can drop a few points based on factors like not owning your home or having high health-care costs. So talk to a professional before making any plans.

Check out this video to see a few different case studies of how much spending money you'll have if you retire on $500,000.

