Retiring With $500,000: How Much Money You'll Have in Your Monthly Budget

Nobody wants to run out of money in retirement.
Experts recommend taking up to 4% of your total nest egg annually in retirement as a way to make your funds last.
That percentage can drop a few points based on factors like not owning your home or having high health-care costs. So talk to a professional before making any plans.
Check out this video to see a few different case studies of how much spending money you'll have if you retire on $500,000.
