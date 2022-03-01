New Uber Feature Lets You Book Dinner Reservations, Concert Tickets

A new Uber feature will allow users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets and other events directly through its app.

This new feature, Uber Explore, will be a tab located in the Uber app. Users can purchase tickets with their Uber Wallet or payment already in the app.

This change demonstrates the ride-hailing app's strategy to expand beyond rides to increase profitability.

A new Uber "Explore" feature announced Tuesday will allow users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets and other events directly through the Uber app.

This change demonstrates the ride-hailing app's strategy to expand beyond rides in an effort to build new revenue streams. The company heavily invested in its Uber Eats grocery, beverage and convenience delivery services during the pandemic, and that segment continues to outperform ride-hailing. Delivery revenue of $2.42 billion outperformed the $2.28 billion generated by its core ride-hailing business, for example.

This new feature, Uber Explore, will appear as a new tab in the Uber app. Users can purchase tickets with their Uber Wallet or a credit card.

The Explore tab will display categories including food and drink, art and culture, nightlife, music and shows, and provide personalized recommendations based on where Users have traveled in the past. With the "ride there now" function, users can book a ride to the destination they just purchased.

Uber Explore is available as of Tuesday beginning in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio; San Francisco and Seattle. It's also live in New Jersey, upstate New York, and Mexico City, Mexico.