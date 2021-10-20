Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
transportation

Here's Why Many People Are Shopping for Cars Online

By Robert Ferris, CNBC

Laura Buckman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Car buying has long been a process many Americans hate. Increasingly, dealers and companies are trying to find ways to leverage the appeal of online shopping to make it less painful.

Historically, buyers who wanted a car had to take a trip to the local dealership, where they might select a vehicle off the lot. The buying process has a reputation for taking hours and being stressful. One of the biggest pain points is the process of negotiating, which many buyers feel underprepared for.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

As online shopping continues to grow, businesses are experimenting with alternatives to this process.

Traditional automotive dealers are building out their own web presences, offering at-home pickup and delivery services to spare customers the trip to the dealership. Many will allow customers to do paperwork over the internet at their own convenience — in order to address another pain point.

Money Report

Make It 23 mins ago

Millions of Borrowers Are Set to See a Student Loan Service Change—Here's What to Do If You're One of Them

United States 26 mins ago

Spirits Industry Pushes for States to Lower State Taxes on Canned Cocktails to Compete With Beer and Hard Seltzer

There are also exclusively online auto sellers, such as Carvana and Vroom. These businesses keep very large inventories. Vroom, for example, offers about 14,000 cars. The company also provides 24-hour shopping experiences, allows buyers to do everything online, and it sell cars with a straightforward sticker price.

Substantial portions of car buyers still want to be able to see, touch and drive the cars they are about to purchase. But shoppers are becoming more comfortable with buying things online. Decades ago, it was thought consumers would be reluctant to buy clothing or furniture online, and that has changed as well. Many who follow automotive retail think it is only a matter of time before buying online becomes commonplace as well.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

transportationAutosretailretail industryAuto loans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us