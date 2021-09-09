Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Here Are the Three Best States for Retirement in 2021

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Yuji Sakal | Digital Vision | Getty Images

Retiring in Florida is an American tradition, but there's no shortage of places to spend your golden years.

Georgia was named the best state to retire in 2021 by a Bankrate study, because it has a lot of the same qualities as Florida but at a more affordable price, according to Jeff Ostrowski, an analyst at Bankrate.com.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The study ranked states using five categories: affordability, wellness, crime, weather and culture.

Check out this video to learn more about how the rankings work and which other states may be a good option for retirees.

Money Report

Donald Trump 7 mins ago

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Tells Trump ‘Bring It' After Ex-President Endorses Primary Challenger in Wyoming

investing 11 mins ago

Chipotle Just Caught a Street High Price Target Increase — Here's What's Next

More from Invest in You:
Here are the three worst states for retirement in 2021
How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year
The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United Statesinvestingpersonal financegeorgiaInvestment strategy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us